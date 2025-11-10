Decoding Seagate Technology Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for Seagate Technology Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $394,250, and 39 are calls, for a total amount of $3,487,939.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $360.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Seagate Technology Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Seagate Technology Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $360.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $60.6 $58.8 $60.6 $270.00 $606.0K 958 1 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $18.5 $17.5 $18.5 $280.00 $358.9K 469 207 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $52.1 $50.3 $51.86 $290.00 $232.8K 655 274 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $50.8 $48.0 $50.38 $290.00 $228.2K 655 92 STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $48.6 $45.5 $47.95 $290.00 $215.7K 655 2

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,173,275, the price of STX is up by 4.97%, reaching $293.24.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Seagate Technology Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $288.0.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $230. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $275. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $280. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $255.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.