Looking At Oscar Health's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OSCR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Oscar Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $3,241,865, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,510,255.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $40.0 for Oscar Health during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oscar Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oscar Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.2 $2.95 $2.96 $18.00 $2.1M 11.6K 7.5K OSCR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.1 $3.6 $3.92 $19.00 $353.9K 2.7K 907 OSCR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $2.15 $2.05 $2.05 $17.00 $258.0K 13.3K 2.8K OSCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.25 $2.0 $2.05 $17.00 $256.2K 13.3K 4.0K OSCR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $40.00 $232.1K 2.2K 3.2K

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oscar Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Oscar Health's Current Market Status

With a volume of 18,297,771, the price of OSCR is down -14.9% at $15.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oscar Health

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $17. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Sell rating on Oscar Health, maintaining a target price of $12.

