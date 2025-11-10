Applied Digital's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Applied Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $156,409, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $946,767.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $50.0 for Applied Digital over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Digital options trades today is 1849.94 with a total volume of 6,504.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Digital's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $28.6 $28.6 $28.6 $3.00 $143.0K 80 52 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $4.3 $3.95 $3.8 $29.50 $140.0K 1.3K 380 APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.35 $15.1 $16.3 $30.00 $81.5K 8.6K 80 APLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $3.0 $2.55 $2.75 $34.00 $79.7K 656 294 APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.08 $1.96 $1.96 $35.00 $73.9K 4.4K 881

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments: Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business, which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Current Position of Applied Digital

With a trading volume of 9,279,622, the price of APLD is up by 3.81%, reaching $32.16.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Digital

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $41. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Digital, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.