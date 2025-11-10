Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MELI Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $296,220, and 8 are calls, amounting to $447,373.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1200.0 to $2440.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MercadoLibre options trades today is 39.36 with a total volume of 43.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MercadoLibre's big money trades within a strike price range of $1200.0 to $2440.0 over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $170.0 $161.0 $170.0 $2250.00 $595.0K 175 36 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $1076.0 $1062.3 $1076.0 $1200.00 $107.6K 0 1 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $101.9 $83.9 $100.0 $2100.00 $100.0K 334 10 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $48.8 $48.0 $48.0 $2100.00 $72.0K 13 1 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $165.0 $149.6 $165.0 $2250.00 $66.0K 5 4

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

In light of the recent options history for MercadoLibre, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 66,428, the price of MELI is down by -1.01%, reaching $2087.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 101 days from now.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2801.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2650. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2750. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2950. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2780. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $2875.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.