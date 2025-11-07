ARM Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) we detected 75 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $6,550,480 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $1,594,230.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $240.0 for ARM Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $30.8 $28.2 $28.9 $150.00 $3.6M 99 1.2K ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $37.9 $37.85 $37.9 $120.00 $235.2K 3 64 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $20.2 $20.05 $20.07 $167.50 $212.7K 240 146 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $11.65 $10.35 $10.8 $110.00 $172.8K 554 175 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.6 $9.6 $9.6 $145.00 $152.6K 1.4K 934

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

In light of the recent options history for ARM Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ARM Holdings

Trading volume stands at 4,073,099, with ARM's price down by -4.29%, positioned at $151.46.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $184.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $171. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

