Behind the Scenes of ConocoPhillips's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ConocoPhillips.

Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $354,116 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $283,665.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $120.0 for ConocoPhillips, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $37.7 $36.45 $37.44 $120.00 $161.1K 136 111 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.85 $11.8 $11.85 $97.50 $91.2K 1.3K 77 COP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.2 $3.8 $3.94 $85.00 $59.3K 262 157 COP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.0 $3.85 $3.88 $85.00 $47.4K 262 127 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.9 $4.3 $4.5 $95.00 $45.0K 4.9K 101

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. Its operations are primarily in Alaska and the Lower 48, with footprints in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ConocoPhillips, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,512,511, the price of COP is up 1.03% at $86.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $112.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $118. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $122. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $100. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ConocoPhillips with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.