This Is What Whales Are Betting On Newmont

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Newmont (NYSE:NEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Newmont.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,038,799, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $909,514.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $90.0 for Newmont over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 3569.46 with a total volume of 3,585.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.0 $23.8 $24.7 $65.00 $585.3K 19.6K 245 NEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $77.50 $493.0K 1.6K 856 NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $72.50 $106.5K 1.5K 582 NEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.8 $4.8 $4.8 $82.50 $102.3K 4.3K 215 NEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.65 $2.55 $2.55 $75.00 $99.1K 3.9K 410

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Newmont, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Newmont's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,859,077, the price of NEM is up by 1.03%, reaching $83.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 104 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Newmont

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $110.1.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Newmont, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Scotiabank has elevated its stance to Sector Outperform, setting a new price target at $114. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Newmont, targeting a price of $104. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Newmont, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from CIBC has elevated its stance to Outperformer, setting a new price target at $112.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.