GE Vernova Unusual Options Activity For November 07

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on GE Vernova.

Looking at options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) we detected 97 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $6,273,985 and 64, calls, for a total amount of $4,245,247.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $700.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $34.7 $32.6 $33.0 $550.00 $1.7M 122 1.8K GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $164.5 $163.0 $164.34 $600.00 $361.6K 67 3 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $32.1 $30.3 $31.5 $540.00 $315.0K 547 108 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $85.4 $79.1 $83.34 $700.00 $208.3K 123 26 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $23.7 $22.3 $24.25 $450.00 $181.8K 162 0

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of GE Vernova

Trading volume stands at 1,713,557, with GEV's price down by -0.39%, positioned at $548.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About GE Vernova

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $687.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $630. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $660. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $658. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $740. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $750.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Vernova, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.