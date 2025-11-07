Intel Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 64 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $3,597,498, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $2,984,615.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $60.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intel stands at 13721.57, with a total volume reaching 74,685.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intel, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.95 $8.8 $8.85 $40.00 $442.5K 54.5K 1.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.0 $8.85 $8.85 $40.00 $442.5K 54.5K 834 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.45 $2.39 $2.4 $35.00 $360.0K 16.0K 1.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.96 $0.93 $0.96 $40.00 $205.8K 41.8K 4.8K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.96 $1.87 $1.9 $32.00 $167.2K 2.5K 894

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and led the semiconductor industry down the path of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel is seeking to reinvigorate its chip manufacturing business, Intel Foundry, while developing leading-edge products within its Intel Products business segment.

Present Market Standing of Intel

With a volume of 63,061,840, the price of INTC is up 0.09% at $37.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intel

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $43.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Intel with a target price of $39. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Intel with a target price of $38. * An analyst from Tigress Financial persists with their Buy rating on Intel, maintaining a target price of $52. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Intel, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Intel, maintaining a target price of $41.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.