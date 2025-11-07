Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RGTI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RGTI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 96 uncommon options trades for Rigetti Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 65 are puts, for a total amount of $4,959,479, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $1,779,626.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $87.0 for Rigetti Computing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rigetti Computing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rigetti Computing's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $87.0 in the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $13.9 $13.55 $13.75 $44.00 $435.9K 8.9K 5.1K RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $13.9 $13.55 $13.75 $44.00 $309.5K 8.9K 4.3K RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.6 $30.00 $284.2K 6.8K 6.2K RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.81 $1.69 $1.72 $37.00 $246.8K 2.3K 1.4K RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.61 $30.00 $232.8K 6.8K 4.4K

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rigetti Computing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Rigetti Computing Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 39,498,374, the RGTI's price is down by -7.01%, now at $31.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rigetti Computing

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $42.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $42.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.