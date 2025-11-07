Snowflake Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SNOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 53 extraordinary options activities for Snowflake. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $1,099,283, and 35 are calls, amounting to $2,583,892.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $300.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $19.6 $19.05 $19.3 $280.00 $193.0K 325 106 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/27 $143.4 $138.0 $143.4 $135.00 $143.4K 17 12 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.2 $18.1 $18.15 $185.00 $137.9K 138 80 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/27 $140.55 $135.5 $140.55 $140.00 $126.4K 35 0 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $57.7 $56.5 $56.5 $290.00 $124.3K 34 14

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

In light of the recent options history for Snowflake, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,988,799, the price of SNOW is down by -1.92%, reaching $259.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Snowflake

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $281.67.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Snowflake with a target price of $325. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $270. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

