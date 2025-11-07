Arista Networks Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $2,847,057, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $2,066,502.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $210.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Arista Networks stands at 1563.15, with a total volume reaching 13,238.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Arista Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $210.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $130.00 $1.4M 2.9K 1.7K ANET PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $17.1 $15.5 $16.0 $120.00 $640.0K 777 520 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $19.8 $19.8 $19.8 $155.00 $590.0K 1.7K 155 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $19.7 $19.7 $19.7 $155.00 $360.5K 1.7K 500 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $20.4 $19.8 $20.1 $155.00 $140.9K 1.7K 1.1K

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Arista Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks

Trading volume stands at 6,480,546, with ANET's price up by 0.68%, positioned at $134.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 102 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $159.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $140. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $183. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $171. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $145.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.