10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASST CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/16/26 $1.50 $397.5K 264.4K 10.6K XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $65.00 $26.4K 252 4.1K SUIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $2.50 $32.5K 1.3K 455 DAVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $220.00 $34.6K 3.6K 421 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $140.00 $100.4K 8.1K 392 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $325.00 $40.6K 60 326 OWL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.00 $30.0K 4.9K 313 FI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $45.00 $25.8K 52 273 GLXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $30.00 $33.3K 447 138 HIPO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $35.00 $35.0K 1.5K 107

• Regarding ASST (NASDAQ:ASST), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 9939 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $397.5K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 264478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SUIG (NASDAQ:SUIG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 325 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAVE (NASDAQ:DAVE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 3632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.4K, with a price of $2007.0 per contract. There were 8184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 223 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $2030.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OWL (NYSE:OWL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 4916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FI (NYSE:FI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 223 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 42 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIPO (NYSE:HIPO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 105 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

