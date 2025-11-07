TeraWulf's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on TeraWulf.

Looking at options history for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,365,297 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $3,020,062.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $32.0 for TeraWulf over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for TeraWulf options trades today is 12826.0 with a total volume of 82,722.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for TeraWulf's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

TeraWulf Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.4 $1.15 $1.4 $13.00 $412.5K 14.8K 2.9K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $3.65 $3.65 $3.65 $15.00 $365.0K 6.0K 1.0K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.96 $1.87 $1.9 $15.00 $190.0K 24.6K 2.1K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.75 $1.75 $1.75 $15.00 $175.0K 24.6K 1.0K WULF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $2.06 $1.72 $2.07 $15.00 $155.2K 3.6K 4

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

In light of the recent options history for TeraWulf, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of TeraWulf

Currently trading with a volume of 14,481,634, the WULF's price is down by -6.97%, now at $13.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for TeraWulf

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on TeraWulf with a target price of $21. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on TeraWulf, maintaining a target price of $18. * An analyst from Citizens has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $22. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Oppenheimer lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for TeraWulf with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.