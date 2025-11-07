Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NOW

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ServiceNow. Our analysis of options history for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 7% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $1,491,779, and 2 were calls, valued at $63,742.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $800.0 to $1200.0 for ServiceNow during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ServiceNow stands at 182.94, with a total volume reaching 293.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ServiceNow, situated within the strike price corridor from $800.0 to $1200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.9 $45.3 $45.4 $840.00 $108.9K 387 26 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $18.8 $18.0 $18.0 $850.00 $91.8K 76 80 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $309.0 $298.3 $305.65 $1150.00 $91.6K 0 8 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $309.0 $297.7 $305.63 $1150.00 $91.6K 0 5 NOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $309.0 $298.4 $304.63 $1150.00 $91.3K 0 11

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ServiceNow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of ServiceNow

With a trading volume of 511,193, the price of NOW is down by -0.85%, reaching $851.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1159.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $1075. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1075. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $1250. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.