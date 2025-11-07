A Closer Look at MP Materials's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MP Materials (NYSE:MP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for MP Materials.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,868,412, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,312,980.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $100.0 for MP Materials, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $29.6 $28.6 $29.51 $80.00 $295.5K 507 101 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.8 $55.00 $232.0K 1.8K 264 MP PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.1 $4.2 $4.45 $50.00 $222.5K 7.9K 506 MP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $18.3 $17.0 $17.0 $71.00 $170.0K 810 41 MP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $60.00 $145.0K 1.6K 192

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MP Materials

Trading volume stands at 11,314,881, with MP's price up by 6.43%, positioned at $55.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 104 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MP Materials

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on MP Materials, maintaining a target price of $112. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $76. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MP Materials, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.