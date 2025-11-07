Spotlight on American Airlines Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for American Airlines Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $106,000, and 14 are calls, amounting to $846,505.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $18.0 for American Airlines Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $0.42 $0.41 $0.41 $13.00 $205.5K 32.8K 5.2K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.65 $3.55 $3.59 $12.00 $89.3K 2.7K 249 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $0.26 $0.25 $0.26 $13.00 $78.0K 3.1K 3.7K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $1.08 $1.04 $1.04 $16.00 $68.1K 6.8K 2.2K AAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $1.47 $1.24 $1.35 $15.00 $67.5K 9.1K 650

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Airlines Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

American Airlines Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 15,207,553, the price of AAL is up 1.25% at $13.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On American Airlines Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on American Airlines Group, maintaining a target price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.