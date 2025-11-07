A Closer Look at SanDisk's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SanDisk. Our analysis of options history for SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) revealed 47 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $469,347, and 38 were calls, valued at $4,460,856.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $300.0 for SanDisk during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SanDisk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SanDisk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SanDisk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $64.5 $60.5 $63.0 $300.00 $630.0K 17 50 SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $55.4 $53.2 $53.2 $220.00 $532.0K 558 228 SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $50.9 $50.0 $50.0 $200.00 $500.0K 1 100 SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $47.4 $44.6 $46.84 $220.00 $468.4K 558 102 SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $86.0 $83.0 $84.88 $140.00 $212.2K 93 100

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

In light of the recent options history for SanDisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

SanDisk's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,427,916, with SNDK's price up by 3.99%, positioned at $215.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 92 days.

Expert Opinions on SanDisk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $160.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on SanDisk with a target price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on SanDisk with a target price of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on SanDisk with a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on SanDisk with a target price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $215.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SanDisk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.