What the Options Market Tells Us About IonQ

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IonQ.

Looking at options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $398,135 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $202,350.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $85.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.0 $38.05 $39.0 $15.00 $97.5K 705 25 IONQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.05 $5.55 $5.7 $50.00 $84.9K 11.4K 325 IONQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $7.05 $5.5 $6.3 $54.00 $72.4K 2 116 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.95 $5.65 $5.65 $50.00 $63.2K 11.4K 173 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.0 $2.84 $3.0 $50.00 $62.4K 5.3K 53

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IonQ, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of IonQ

Trading volume stands at 5,517,469, with IONQ's price down by -8.08%, positioned at $52.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 110 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IonQ

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $73.25.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for IonQ, targeting a price of $55. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on IonQ with a target price of $58.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IonQ options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.