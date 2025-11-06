Looking At Twilio's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TWLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Twilio. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $303,215, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,123,738.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $220.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 567.2 with a total volume of 6,173.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $8.45 $6.25 $8.5 $220.00 $229.3K 362 0 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.65 $6.05 $6.65 $125.00 $168.5K 1.3K 944 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.75 $6.7 $6.7 $125.00 $143.3K 1.3K 389 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.85 $6.25 $6.85 $125.00 $117.8K 1.3K 175 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.6 $6.4 $6.6 $125.00 $95.0K 1.3K 665

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Twilio, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Twilio

Currently trading with a volume of 1,313,478, the TWLO's price is up by 0.93%, now at $132.63.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 98 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $141.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Twilio, maintaining a target price of $145. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Underperform rating on Twilio, maintaining a target price of $110. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $156. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Twilio, targeting a price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Twilio, targeting a price of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Twilio with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.