Spotlight on SoundHound AI: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SoundHound AI. Our analysis of options history for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $256,926, and 11 were calls, valued at $735,425.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $25.0 for SoundHound AI during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoundHound AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoundHound AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $9.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $7.9 $7.55 $7.95 $15.00 $396.8K 1.4K 606 SOUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $0.73 $0.69 $0.73 $14.50 $48.6K 2.5K 1.4K SOUN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.4 $6.0 $6.17 $15.00 $46.2K 11.0K 148 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $7.55 $7.25 $7.25 $17.00 $43.5K 1.3K 95 SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.22 $2.09 $2.12 $15.00 $42.4K 425 355

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoundHound AI, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of SoundHound AI

Trading volume stands at 26,771,552, with SOUN's price down by -5.79%, positioned at $14.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on SoundHound AI

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $26.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on SoundHound AI, maintaining a target price of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.