Spotlight on Viking Therapeutics: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VKTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Viking Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,139,638, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $835,298.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $75.0 for Viking Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Viking Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Viking Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.0 $20.25 $22.0 $50.00 $1.0M 332 500 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.0 $7.0 $7.0 $75.00 $210.0K 142 500 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.5 $17.0 $18.5 $25.00 $185.0K 1.3K 114 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.1 $7.0 $7.2 $75.00 $138.2K 142 1.0K VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.4 $9.55 $10.4 $30.00 $52.0K 4.1K 172

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Viking Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Viking Therapeutics

With a trading volume of 3,141,889, the price of VKTX is up by 1.6%, reaching $37.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Viking Therapeutics

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $94.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Viking Therapeutics, targeting a price of $75. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $106. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Viking Therapeutics, targeting a price of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Viking Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.