Looking At IBM's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IBM (NYSE:IBM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IBM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 37 extraordinary options activities for IBM. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $424,822, and 32 are calls, amounting to $2,004,400.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $390.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IBM's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IBM's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $390.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IBM Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $48.0 $47.2 $48.0 $300.00 $264.0K 1.9K 59 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $20.9 $18.25 $20.26 $320.00 $257.3K 0 0 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.4 $305.00 $160.0K 765 1.0K IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $48.55 $48.5 $48.51 $300.00 $135.8K 1.9K 155 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $13.65 $13.15 $13.64 $300.00 $120.2K 540 102

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of IBM

With a volume of 2,531,732, the price of IBM is up 0.49% at $308.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IBM

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $273.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on IBM with a target price of $300. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $305. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $252.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for IBM with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.