This Is What Whales Are Betting On CoreWeave

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CoreWeave. Our analysis of options history for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) revealed 86 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 29 were puts, with a value of $3,093,009, and 57 were calls, valued at $4,272,120.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $230.0 for CoreWeave over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CoreWeave options trades today is 3739.0 with a total volume of 39,325.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CoreWeave's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $25.7 $25.0 $25.65 $110.00 $577.1K 130 415 CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $13.4 $12.15 $12.4 $80.00 $558.0K 2.6K 475 CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.95 $9.9 $9.95 $80.00 $287.4K 3.2K 376 CRWV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $7.55 $6.8 $7.2 $108.00 $182.5K 7 996 CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.35 $13.8 $13.8 $100.00 $138.0K 5.9K 748

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CoreWeave, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of CoreWeave

Trading volume stands at 15,886,062, with CRWV's price down by -6.52%, positioned at $106.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 4 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CoreWeave

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $174.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $174.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CoreWeave with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.