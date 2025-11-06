10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.00 $30.2K 27.9K 5.3K AMPX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.00 $82.6K 1.4K 4.1K NNE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $50.00 $26.0K 4.1K 221 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.50 $152.4K 893 193 AMSC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $45.00 $37.5K 563 128 ENVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $25.00 $25.7K 259 119 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $545.00 $45.0K 196 78 SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $25.00 $27.5K 357 25 PAYC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $260.00 $49.1K 24 20 WLDN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $70.00 $27.0K 1 10

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 71 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 27957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMPX (NYSE:AMPX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.6K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 4153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.4K, with a price of $6930.0 per contract. There were 893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 888 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $545.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMR (NYSE:SMR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYC (NYSE:PAYC), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 435 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $9820.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WLDN (NASDAQ:WLDN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

