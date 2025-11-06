10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BHF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $35.2K 4.1K 4.6K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $43.6K 627 2.5K OWL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.00 $77.0K 19.2K 1.1K CIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.00 $35.0K 2.1K 1.0K GLXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.50 $42.5K 1.5K 801 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $160.00 $62.4K 559 637 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $28.00 $32.4K 2.4K 578 COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $320.00 $28.0K 3.1K 398 WFC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $87.00 $26.8K 1.3K 257 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $280.00 $161.0K 55 200

• For BHF (NASDAQ:BHF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 4175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OWL (NYSE:OWL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 19228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIM (NYSE:CIM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 480 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $648.0 per contract. There were 2495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 71 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 3163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 145 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COF (NYSE:COF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 316 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.0K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.