McDonald's's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MCD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for McDonald's. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $36,000, and 7 calls, totaling $256,294.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $320.0 for McDonald's over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $9.0 $8.35 $8.65 $320.00 $43.2K 657 120 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.55 $8.55 $8.55 $320.00 $42.7K 657 19 MCD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $8.45 $7.95 $8.2 $320.00 $40.9K 657 120 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $8.0 $8.0 $310.00 $36.0K 974 7 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.0 $11.05 $12.0 $315.00 $36.0K 159 33

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with McDonald's, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of McDonald's

Trading volume stands at 908,239, with MCD's price down by -0.31%, positioned at $304.71.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 95 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About McDonald's

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $322.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Neutral rating for McDonald's, targeting a price of $295. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on McDonald's with a target price of $350. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on McDonald's, maintaining a target price of $345. * An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $300. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $320.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.