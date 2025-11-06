Smart Money Is Betting Big In SEDG Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SEDG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for SolarEdge Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 35% bullish and 64% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,000, and 13 calls, totaling $716,915.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $60.0 for SolarEdge Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SolarEdge Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SolarEdge Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

SolarEdge Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.95 $3.9 $3.9 $60.00 $333.4K 1.5K 156 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.75 $12.15 $13.29 $30.00 $46.5K 2.4K 40 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.25 $10.4 $11.25 $32.50 $36.0K 1.4K 96 SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.15 $11.15 $11.15 $32.50 $35.6K 1.4K 32 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.75 $10.2 $10.75 $32.50 $34.4K 1.4K 32

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

In light of the recent options history for SolarEdge Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,483,324, with SEDG's price down by -2.47%, positioned at $40.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 104 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $29.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $36. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Underperform rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $25. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $30. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

