Oklo Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oklo (NYSE:OKLO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Oklo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 58% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $487,953, and 7 are calls, amounting to $561,460.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $260.0 for Oklo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oklo options trades today is 779.0 with a total volume of 2,315.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oklo's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $16.65 $15.1 $15.1 $125.00 $302.0K 32 0 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $40.5 $38.55 $38.55 $170.00 $84.8K 301 22 OKLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $7.55 $7.0 $7.55 $110.00 $75.5K 1.7K 434 OKLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $7.5 $7.0 $7.5 $110.00 $74.2K 1.7K 534 OKLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $23.95 $22.85 $22.85 $127.00 $68.5K 43 60

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

In light of the recent options history for Oklo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Oklo's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,562,387, the price of OKLO is down -5.35% at $114.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $175.0.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.