Decoding Microsoft's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 191 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 50 are puts, for a total amount of $4,778,100 and 141, calls, for a total amount of $13,245,819.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $700.0 for Microsoft over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microsoft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microsoft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $700.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microsoft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.8 $24.7 $24.8 $505.00 $496.0K 1.0K 1.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $30.6 $30.55 $30.55 $520.00 $415.7K 2.2K 521 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $96.7 $96.7 $96.7 $510.00 $290.1K 881 187 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $7.5 $7.45 $7.5 $515.00 $181.5K 4.8K 1.3K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $141.95 $139.95 $141.1 $400.00 $141.1K 1.5K 12

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microsoft, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Microsoft's Current Market Status

With a volume of 12,829,574, the price of MSFT is down -0.17% at $513.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Microsoft

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $620.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $640. * An analyst from Rothschild & Co has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $560. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $575. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $700. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $625.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.