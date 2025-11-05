Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RIVN

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIVN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 47 extraordinary options activities for Rivian Automotive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $922,863, and 32 are calls, amounting to $1,567,674.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $30.0 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.45 $2.43 $2.45 $15.00 $284.6K 5.4K 3.8K RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $1.5 $1.12 $1.28 $11.00 $230.4K 21 1.8K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.7 $2.61 $2.69 $13.00 $135.0K 3.0K 515 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.37 $1.35 $1.37 $14.00 $81.4K 1.1K 704 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $15.00 $80.1K 50.7K 908

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rivian Automotive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 148,419,445, with RIVN's price up by 6.56%, positioned at $13.32.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 106 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $10. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.