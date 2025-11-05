Praxis Precision Medicine's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Praxis Precision Medicine.

Looking at options history for Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $105,000 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $297,017.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $300.0 for Praxis Precision Medicine over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Praxis Precision Medicine stands at 74.17, with a total volume reaching 97.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Praxis Precision Medicine, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Praxis Precision Medicine Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PRAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $103.4 $101.0 $101.0 $65.00 $101.0K 82 10 PRAX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $68.5 $63.5 $66.0 $185.00 $66.0K 10 10 PRAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.9 $7.9 $7.9 $200.00 $53.7K 136 69 PRAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $130.0 $125.0 $130.0 $300.00 $39.0K 0 0 PRAX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $77.0 $72.5 $74.56 $120.00 $37.3K 100 5

About Praxis Precision Medicine

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The company has generated three clinical-stage product candidates, ulixacaltamide (formerly known as PRAX-944), vormatrigine (formerly known as PRAX-628), and relutrigine (formerly known as PRAX-562), as well as PRAX-020 which has been in-licensed by UCB Biopharma SRL, or UCB.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Praxis Precision Medicine, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Praxis Precision Medicine

Currently trading with a volume of 880,309, the PRAX's price is up by 1.31%, now at $174.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Praxis Precision Medicine

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $233.0.

* An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Praxis Precision Medicine, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Praxis Precision Medicine, which currently sits at a price target of $232. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Praxis Precision Medicine, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Chardan Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Praxis Precision Medicine, targeting a price of $330. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Praxis Precision Medicine with a target price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Praxis Precision Medicine options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.