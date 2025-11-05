Applied Mat Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 38 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,058,590, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,733,260.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $165.0 to $310.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Mat's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Mat's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $165.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.55 $16.8 $16.8 $240.00 $431.7K 326 268 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $53.7 $52.0 $53.7 $220.00 $268.5K 542 50 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $75.0 $72.75 $75.0 $165.00 $150.0K 512 20 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $55.25 $53.7 $53.7 $220.00 $134.2K 542 75 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $43.25 $42.0 $42.9 $250.00 $128.7K 824 33

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Current Position of Applied Mat

Currently trading with a volume of 3,060,238, the AMAT's price is up by 4.22%, now at $239.9.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $246.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $250. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $265. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

