Advanced Micro Devices Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 225 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 72 are puts, for a total amount of $5,848,571 and 153, calls, for a total amount of $13,464,765.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $530.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Advanced Micro Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Advanced Micro Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $530.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $5.95 $5.85 $5.88 $265.00 $644.2K 2.0K 2.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $5.8 $5.75 $5.8 $255.00 $437.9K 5.2K 7.5K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $287.15 $286.95 $287.15 $530.00 $402.0K 0 15 AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $8.25 $8.15 $8.15 $260.00 $379.2K 2.7K 3.2K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $2.67 $2.63 $2.65 $280.00 $290.9K 3.5K 4.3K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 41,923,042, the price of AMD is up by 2.19%, reaching $255.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $272.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from HSBC persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $310. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $280. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $290. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.