This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zscaler

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Zscaler. Our analysis of options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $181,587, and 11 were calls, valued at $469,738.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $430.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 319.86 with a total volume of 318.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $430.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.8 $15.75 $15.8 $300.00 $75.8K 645 49 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $11.05 $10.9 $10.9 $320.00 $66.5K 968 87 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $60.55 $59.4 $59.65 $300.00 $59.6K 284 10 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.75 $23.1 $23.1 $330.00 $57.7K 139 28 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.6 $23.95 $24.35 $330.00 $48.7K 476 24

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Current Position of Zscaler

Trading volume stands at 567,578, with ZS's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $328.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $390.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $390.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zscaler, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.