10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $145.00 $36.8K 901 1.3K DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $62.50 $34.0K 12.8K 863 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $260.00 $212.6K 1.1K 688 AXON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $700.00 $247.5K 1.2K 491 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $66.0K 1.5K 234 EOSE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $30.00 $27.0K 1.8K 208 SYM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $80.00 $78.2K 198 187 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $150.00 $26.5K 2.1K 184 ROK CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $370.00 $34.6K 311 143 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $100.00 $31.7K 1.7K 83

• Regarding WMS (NYSE:WMS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 12875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 807 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $212.6K, with a price of $4725.0 per contract. There were 1121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $247.5K, with a price of $7690.0 per contract. There were 1255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 1519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 186 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.2K, with a price of $422.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $3320.0 per contract. There were 2102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROK (NYSE:ROK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 408 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 1761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

