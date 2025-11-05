10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $25.00 $35.5K 2.1K 3.2K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.00 $38.0K 25.6K 1.1K GILD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $124.00 $25.1K 6.3K 746 LENZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $124.4K 6.9K 559 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $32.00 $26.7K 343 438 GH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $80.00 $355.1K 488 250 VERA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $25.00 $53.2K 117 204 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $300.00 $27.8K 309 153 SRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $108.9K 285 100 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $345.00 $34.4K 35 81

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 791 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 25661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 6376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LENZ (NASDAQ:LENZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.4K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 6935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 436 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GH (NASDAQ:GH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $355.1K, with a price of $1421.0 per contract. There were 488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VERA (NASDAQ:VERA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 408 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $3475.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 436 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.9K, with a price of $1211.0 per contract. There were 285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.