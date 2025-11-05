10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $205.00 $29.5K 43.6K 84.9K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $80.00 $35.1K 7.0K 6.4K XRX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $3.00 $31.0K 8.4K 5.2K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $270.00 $31.9K 7.7K 3.2K BBAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $6.50 $31.7K 5.6K 1.3K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $200.00 $39.2K 2.8K 1.2K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $180.00 $158.9K 4.5K 1.0K ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $180.00 $29.0K 3.4K 647 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $150.00 $146.5K 7.7K 603 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $150.00 $25.2K 4.5K 562

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 43650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 7094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XRX (NASDAQ:XRX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 807 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 8400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 7775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBAI (NYSE:BBAI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 675 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 5634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 232 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.9K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 4510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 3408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 225 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.5K, with a price of $1610.0 per contract. There were 7789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 4573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

