Warner Bros. Discovery's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Warner Bros. Discovery.

Looking at options history for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $146,700 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $759,677.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.5 to $25.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Warner Bros. Discovery options trades today is 16065.08 with a total volume of 16,577.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Warner Bros. Discovery's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.7 $20.00 $110.6K 18.0K 307 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.32 $2.17 $2.17 $22.00 $108.5K 18.7K 584 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.14 $1.09 $1.14 $25.00 $102.6K 69.8K 981 WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.8 $0.74 $0.75 $23.00 $75.0K 21.0K 3.8K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.8 $3.65 $3.6 $18.50 $72.2K 384 0

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. In 2026, it intends to split its global networks business from its streaming and studios businesses, forming two separate companies. The streaming business includes HBO Max, which is rapidly increasing its international footprint in addition to its major presence in the US. Studios include industry leaders in both film and television, which produce movies and television series that are monetized in multiple ways, including theatrical release, sales to third parties, and feeding into Warner's own platforms. Global networks consist of basic cable networks like CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and The Food Network. The Discovery+ streaming service will remain part of global networks.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Warner Bros. Discovery, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Warner Bros. Discovery's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 13,951,638, the price of WBD is down by -0.75%, reaching $22.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros. Discovery

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Rothschild & Co has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $28. * An analyst from Barrington Research persists with their Outperform rating on Warner Bros. Discovery, maintaining a target price of $25. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Warner Bros. Discovery, maintaining a target price of $21. * An analyst from Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Warner Bros. Discovery, targeting a price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.