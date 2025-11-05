Datadog Unusual Options Activity For November 05

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $274,426, and 7 are calls, amounting to $1,682,716.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $175.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Datadog's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Datadog's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.5 $14.95 $15.26 $155.00 $1.1M 1.9K 765 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $2.81 $2.45 $2.8 $170.00 $319.2K 1.8K 1.4K DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $2.98 $2.38 $2.6 $145.00 $219.6K 261 3.1K DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $2.79 $2.61 $2.61 $170.00 $78.3K 1.8K 2.0K DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $2.77 $2.47 $2.61 $170.00 $32.8K 1.8K 2.1K

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, enables clients to monitor and analyze their entire information technology infrastructure, from servers to applications and Python scripts. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses to ensure uptime and latency objectives.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Datadog

Trading volume stands at 1,376,197, with DDOG's price up by 0.06%, positioned at $157.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Datadog

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $182.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $184. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Datadog with a target price of $195. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $185. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Datadog, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.