CRISPR Therapeutics Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CRISPR Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $169,270, and 5 were calls, valued at $277,530.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $70.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CRISPR Therapeutics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CRISPR Therapeutics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

CRISPR Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $18.6 $18.2 $18.2 $70.00 $136.5K 111 0 CRSP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $8.3 $7.9 $8.1 $52.50 $51.0K 20 64 CRSP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $15.9 $14.6 $15.25 $50.00 $45.7K 68 30 CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $2.15 $1.3 $1.49 $61.00 $44.7K 0 300 CRSP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $5.7 $5.5 $5.7 $47.50 $43.8K 257 78

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. The company is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. Crispr's first approved drug is Casgevy, which was developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and targets sickle-cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, which have high unmet medical needs. The company is advancing a variety of gene editing programs in immuno-oncology, cardiovascular, and a stem cell-derived therapy to treat Type 1 diabetes.

In light of the recent options history for CRISPR Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of CRISPR Therapeutics

Trading volume stands at 772,300, with CRSP's price down by -0.27%, positioned at $56.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On CRISPR Therapeutics

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $87.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $93. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

