Behind the Scenes of Joby Aviation's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JOBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Joby Aviation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,000, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $453,739.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $19.0 for Joby Aviation during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Joby Aviation's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Joby Aviation's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1.0 to $19.0, over the past month.

Joby Aviation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.6 $14.4 $14.4 $1.00 $195.8K 246 136 JOBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.45 $15.00 $65.2K 1.5K 460 JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $2.4 $2.3 $2.4 $19.00 $52.8K 1.0K 277 JOBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.4 $1.2 $1.4 $13.00 $48.9K 2.7K 3 JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $1.75 $1.7 $1.7 $14.50 $37.4K 107 660

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi for commercial passenger service. Its Joby eVTOL aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers or an expected payload of up to 1,000 pounds at speeds of up to 200 mph. The aircraft is optimized for urban routes, with a target range of up to 100 miles on a single charge. The company is also developing an app-based platform to build and operate an aerial ridesharing service powered by a network of eVTOL aircraft that it will manufacture and operate. It has one operating and reportable segment, namely flight services. Currently, the company generates all of its revenue from flight services provided to the Department of Defense in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Joby Aviation, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Joby Aviation Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 6,418,095, the price of JOBY is up by 1.49%, reaching $14.98.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Joby Aviation

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Joby Aviation, targeting a price of $8. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Joby Aviation with a target price of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Joby Aviation, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.