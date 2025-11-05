Palantir Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Palantir Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) revealed 144 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 79 were puts, with a value of $5,879,693, and 65 were calls, valued at $6,494,869.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $300.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $58.55 $57.95 $57.95 $190.00 $695.4K 2.6K 1.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $57.8 $57.4 $57.4 $190.00 $631.4K 2.6K 260 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $57.75 $57.4 $57.4 $190.00 $476.4K 2.6K 409 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $58.35 $57.95 $57.95 $190.00 $347.7K 2.6K 1.3K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $99.8 $98.4 $99.15 $85.00 $257.7K 14.2K 223

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palantir Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Palantir Technologies

With a volume of 33,148,909, the price of PLTR is down -2.56% at $185.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $202.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $205. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $215. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $201. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.