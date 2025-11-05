This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oracle

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) we detected 93 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $3,222,216 and 65, calls, for a total amount of $5,623,325.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $390.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.8 $20.3 $20.65 $260.00 $826.0K 2.4K 985 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $29.95 $29.25 $29.75 $250.00 $371.8K 5.2K 132 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $4.3 $4.0 $4.3 $260.00 $210.7K 612 708 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $50.7 $50.15 $50.15 $220.00 $150.4K 794 39 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $93.95 $93.55 $93.55 $320.00 $140.3K 151 15

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used by the world's largest companies for high-volume online transaction processing workloads. Besides databases, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud infrastructure that play an increasingly important role in large language model training and inferencing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oracle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Oracle

With a trading volume of 3,759,010, the price of ORCL is up by 0.96%, reaching $250.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $381.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Oracle with a target price of $360. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Oracle with a target price of $380. * An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $365.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oracle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.