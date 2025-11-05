This Is What Whales Are Betting On Charles Schwab

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $303,760 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $880,518.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $90.0 for Charles Schwab over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $29.0 $27.5 $29.0 $70.00 $290.0K 671 100 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.4 $27.5 $28.3 $70.00 $282.9K 671 300 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.45 $27.5 $28.3 $70.00 $113.0K 671 140 SCHW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $11.5 $10.3 $11.01 $90.00 $109.8K 2.4K 0 SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.45 $5.2 $5.2 $80.00 $104.0K 332 200

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is one of the largest retail-oriented financial-services companies in the US, with $11.6 trillion in client assets across its brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, financial advisory, and wealth-management businesses at the end of the third quarter. While best known for its retail brokerage offering, Schwab generates the lion's share of its revenue and profits through its Charles Schwab Bank and asset management segments. The firm is a dominant player in registered investment advisor custody, with over 40% market share, and has recently pushed into wealth management with robo-advisory, direct indexing, and other managed-investment solutions.

Charles Schwab's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 267,209, the price of SCHW is down by -0.33%, reaching $93.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $117.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $110. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $139. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $113. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $111.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

