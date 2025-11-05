Behind the Scenes of Coherent's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Coherent (NYSE:COHR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Coherent. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 20% bullish and 70% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,750, and 9 calls, totaling $442,244.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $150.0 for Coherent over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coherent's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coherent's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coherent Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $85.1 $81.6 $83.0 $50.00 $83.0K 125 10 COHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.0 $15.4 $16.0 $135.00 $80.0K 2.0K 56 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.6 $10.1 $10.2 $150.00 $64.2K 446 81 COHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.8 $22.5 $23.8 $120.00 $52.3K 609 0 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $7.1 $6.3 $6.7 $135.00 $33.6K 146 69

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coherent, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Coherent

Trading volume stands at 1,368,402, with COHR's price up by 4.14%, positioned at $134.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Coherent

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $138.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Coherent, maintaining a target price of $135. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Coherent, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Coherent, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coherent, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coherent with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.