Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Occidental Petroleum

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Occidental Petroleum. Our analysis of options history for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,412,556, and 14 were calls, valued at $574,286.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $60.0 for Occidental Petroleum during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $21.1 $20.15 $21.1 $60.00 $211.0K 2.3K 775 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.55 $20.15 $20.55 $60.00 $205.5K 2.3K 375 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.55 $20.15 $20.51 $60.00 $205.4K 2.3K 775 OXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.7 $20.15 $20.5 $60.00 $205.0K 2.3K 975 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.35 $20.2 $20.34 $60.00 $203.4K 2.3K 275

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of nearly 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1.327 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of roughly 52% oil and natural gas liquids and 48% natural gas.

Current Position of Occidental Petroleum

With a volume of 4,768,982, the price of OXY is down -2.1% at $40.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Occidental Petroleum

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $48.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Occidental Petroleum, maintaining a target price of $47. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Occidental Petroleum with a target price of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Occidental Petroleum with a target price of $47. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $42. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Occidental Petroleum, maintaining a target price of $54.

