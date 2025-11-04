A Closer Look at Apple's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 137 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 36 are puts, totaling $1,804,080, and 101 are calls, amounting to $8,338,245.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $300.0 for Apple over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Apple's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Apple's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Apple Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.4 $14.4 $14.4 $280.00 $720.0K 26.5K 916 AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.32 $270.00 $503.4K 23.2K 57.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.3 $22.15 $22.25 $290.00 $200.2K 305 240 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.05 $270.00 $188.7K 21.2K 5.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.5 $48.3 $48.32 $225.00 $120.8K 25.7K 112

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apple, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Apple

With a trading volume of 29,984,220, the price of AAPL is up by 0.49%, reaching $270.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Apple

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $277.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for Apple, targeting a price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Apple with a target price of $305. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $230. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $320. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Apple, targeting a price of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

