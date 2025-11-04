Reddit's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 79 uncommon options trades for Reddit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $2,127,295, and 44 are calls, for a total amount of $2,667,074.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $400.0 for Reddit over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Reddit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Reddit's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Reddit 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $22.7 $20.05 $22.05 $210.00 $221.0K 1.2K 272 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $21.0 $20.7 $20.7 $180.00 $209.2K 8.0K 201 RDDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $9.3 $8.7 $9.29 $220.00 $185.9K 424 366 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.2 $24.2 $25.2 $350.00 $133.5K 1.6K 74 RDDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $42.45 $40.0 $40.64 $180.00 $121.9K 337 62

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Reddit

With a volume of 5,505,672, the price of RDDT is down -3.01% at $198.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 99 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Reddit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $246.0.

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $300. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Reddit with a target price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on Reddit with a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.