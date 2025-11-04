Smart Money Is Betting Big In MRVL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) revealed 120 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 82 were puts, with a value of $4,099,707, and 38 were calls, valued at $2,763,172.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $130.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Marvell Tech's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Marvell Tech's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $10.5 $7.65 $8.15 $55.00 $275.4K 67 338 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $18.1 $17.85 $17.74 $90.00 $128.5K 1.5K 2.2K MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $17.85 $17.8 $17.7 $90.00 $101.5K 1.5K 2.3K MRVL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $17.85 $17.8 $17.82 $90.00 $83.8K 1.5K 1.9K MRVL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $17.85 $17.8 $17.8 $90.00 $82.0K 1.5K 2.0K

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marvell Tech, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 6,042,415, with MRVL's price down by -1.46%, positioned at $89.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.0.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $105. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.